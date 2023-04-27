Bajaj Finserv Q4 Results: Net profit rises 31% to Rs 1,769 cr; dividend declared

Bajaj Finserv's board has recommended a dividend of Rs 0.80 per share for 2022-23 financial year. The record date for the purpose of determining the members eligible to receive the dividend for fiscal FY23 has been fixed as Friday, June 30, 2023.

Financial services company Bajaj Finserv on Thursday posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 1,769 crore, up 31.4 percent for the fourth quarter (Q4FY23) ended March 31, 2023 as against Rs 1,346 crore year-on-year.

Revenue for operations during the reporting quarter rose 25 percent to Rs 23,625 crore as against Rs 18,862 crore in the same period a year ago.

The company's board has recommended a dividend of Rs 0.80 per share or 80 percent of face value of Re 1 on equity shares for 2022-23 financial year.

That said the dividend, if approved at the annual general meeting (AGM), will be credited or dispatched on or about Friday, July 28, 2023 or Saturday, July 29, 2023.

The record date for the purpose of determining the members eligible to receive the dividend for fiscal FY23 has been fixed as Friday, June 30, 2023.

Global brokerage Morgan Stanley has an 'overweight' rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 8,000 per share. The consensus estimate revisions remain positive.

The firm's return on equity (RoE) profile, which is a key value creation metric at a record high and there are levers to improve it further.

The company has raised its loan growth guidance for FY24 to 28-29 percent, which is higher than the earlier estimate of 26-27 percent.

The stock has an average broker target of Rs 1,791.67, suggesting a further 31.65 percent upside from current levels, according to data from Trendlyne.

Shares of Bajaj Finserv rose 1.93 percent to trade at Rs 1,360.50 apiece in Thursday's trade. The stock was up 2.50 percent in the last five days and surged 11.26 percent in the last one month. However, on a year-to-date basis, the stock fell 12.45 percent.