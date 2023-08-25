CNBC TV18
This analyst recommends buying Bajaj Finserv and Mahanagar Gas — here's why

Prakash Gaba of prakashgaba.com , has identified two standout stock selections for the current day: Bajaj Finserv and Mahanagar Gas.

Profile image

By CNBC-TV18 Aug 25, 2023 1:39:00 PM IST (Published)

2 Min Read
In the dynamic world of financial markets, expert opinions can often serve as guiding lights for traders and investors. Prakash Gaba, a seasoned financial analyst renowned for his astute market insights, has recently shared his trading recommendations for the day. As per his analysis, Bajaj Finserv and Mahanagar Gas are the two stocks that have caught his attention, each presenting its own unique potential for gains.

Share Market Live


One of the stocks that Gaba is particularly optimistic about is Bajaj Finserv. With the stock currently hovering around the Rs 1,504 mark, Gaba sees it as a prime contender for upward movement. He suggests that it's only a matter of time before the stock reaches the Rs 1,550 zone.
For traders looking to capitalise on this potential growth, Gaba advises setting a stop price slightly below Rs 1,485 to manage risk effectively.
However, it's worth noting that Bajaj Finserv hasn't had the smoothest ride in recent times. Having witnessed a decline of over 8 percent in the past month, the stock has faced its fair share of challenges.
Read Here | Zomato Exclusive Update: Softbank likely to sell shares soon, sources say
Gaba's second recommendation for the day is Mahanagar Gas. With the stock currently trading at Rs 1,002, Gaba is bullish on its prospects and believes that it could soon witness an ascent to the Rs 1,020-1,030 range.
To ensure prudent risk management, he suggests setting a stop price below Rs 995 for traders looking to enter the market. Mahanagar Gas has already shown signs of strength by posting a growth of over 7 percent in the last month.
Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on CNBCTV18.com are their own and not that of the website or its management. CNBCTV18.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
