Bajaj Finance shares were trading little changed within the first hour of market opening on Monday, August 21, however, since July 20 - the record date for Jio Financial Services, Bajaj Finance shares had experienced a decline of over 10 percent.

Following the listing of Jio Financial Services on the stock exchanges today, Bajaj Finance shares made a notable recovery of nearly 0.8 percent, snapping a five-day losing streak.

Jio Financial Services, formerly known as Reliance Strategic Ventures, is currently valued at Rs 1.66 lakh crore, positioning it as the second-largest non-banking financial company (NBFC) in India, after Bajaj Finance.

Upon its debut on the Indian stock exchanges at 10 am today, shares of Jio Financial Services were traded at Rs 262 apiece, remaining flat when compared to the previously determined price.

Meanwhile, shares of Bajaj Finance were trading 0.12 percent up at Rs 6,870.35 apiece on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) around 9.50am. On July 20, Bajaj Finance's shares had ended at Rs 7,596.60 apiece.

According to Digant Haria, co-founder of GreenEdge Wealth, there is no immediate threat to Bajaj Finance. He does not believe that the Jio Financial Services listing will disrupt the industry as there are a large number of players in the financial services industry.

Bajaj Finance reported 27 percent higher year on year net interest income at Rs 6,718 crore, compared with CNBC-TV18 poll of Rs 6,997 crore. The net profits during the quarter are 32 percent higher year on year at Rs 3,437 crore, while the CNBC-TV18 poll was at Rs 3,368 crore.

The number of new loans booked during the quarter grew sharp 34 percent year on year to 9.94 million and is highest ever in any quarter. The gross non performing assets is at 0.87 percent versus 0.94 percent quarter on quarter.