Top stock picks | This analyst recommends buying Bajaj Auto and Tata Communications, here’s why

Bajaj Auto and Tata Communications are Tradebulls’ two standout stock selections for the day, technical analyst on September 5.

Uttekar's assessment suggests that Bajaj Auto has triggered a "cup and handle" pattern, which is a formation of a technical chart pattern often regarded as bullish. This signifies a consolidation phase for the stcok followed by a potential breakout to the upside.

The target for this bullish move is set at approximately Rs 4,830, he said, adding that he continues to recommend building long positions in the stock.

However, Uttekar advises placing a stop loss at approximately Rs 4,690 on a closing basis, safeguarding against potential downturns.

The stock has remained flat for the last month.

Meanwhile, Tata Communications, a global digital infrastructure provider, is his second stock recommendation. He says, this is based on a bullish flag formation that is evident in the stock's price chart. “The pattern's distinct characteristics make it a compelling opportunity,” he said.

For the last four trading sessions, there has been a consistent trend of long additions in Tata Communications. Uttekar's recommends an immediate target of approximately Rs 1,960 for the stock. However, he believes the stock's overall structure allows for a potentially extended bullish run, reaching levels up to Rs 2,000.

Given these favorable conditions, Uttekar encourages investors to consider accumulating positions in the Tata Communications stock. To manage risk, he advises placing a stop loss around Rs 1,880, ensuring that potential losses are contained. The stock has gained more than 10 percent in the past month.