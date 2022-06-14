Cross
Bajaj Auto share buyback: The wait for the final price keeps the shares choppy and investors nervous

By CNBCTV18.com  IST (Updated)
Bajaj Auto shares were in focus on Tuesday as the Street awaited the outcome of a key meeting of the company's board to discuss its first share buyback.

Bajaj Auto shares gave up initial gains in choppy trade on Tuesday, ahead of a key meeting of the automobile major's board  to consider a proposed buyback of equity. The Bajaj Auto stock fell by as much as Rs 117.6 or three percent to Rs 3,763 apiece on BSE, having begun the day marginally in the green at Rs 3,890.
Analysts expect the first buyback by the cash-rich company to be at a healthy premium of the current stock price.
The news of the potential buyback by Bajaj Auto has propped up the stock in the past few days, despite wild swings in the overall market.
A buyback of shares is considered a tax-efficient way of rewarding shareholders.
Trading for designated persons has been closed from June 9 to June 16, as per regulatory rules.
Morgan Stanley has an 'equal-weight' rating on Bajaj Auto with a target price of Rs 4,182 per share.
In the previous buybacks, by companies such as TCS and UPL, the offer price was more than 15 percent above the market price, according to the brokerage. "Assuming a similar trend, we believe the share price of Bajaj Auto could rise in the near term," Morgan Stanley said.
Last week, Bajaj Auto launched an electric vehicle production line at its plant in Akurdi in Maharashtra. In November 2021, the firm had said it would invest Rs 300 crore in a new EV unit to scale up production of Chetak and future EV products to 5 lakh a year.
In an exclusive interaction with CNBC-TV18, Bajaj Auto CEO Rajiv Bajaj said a three-wheeler electric vehicle by the company should be out before December 2022. There will be more Chetaks and three-wheeler electric vehicles next year, he said.
Bajaj also said the new facility will have a peak capacity of 0.5 million units. The company has a total capacity of five million units.  
Nischal Maheshwari of Centrum Broking has Bajaj Auto among his top picks in the two-wheeler segment.
First Published:  IST
