Bajaj Auto turns choppy as board to meet on June 27 to decide share buyback

Shares of Bajaj Auto gained as much as 1.53 percent before giving up most of the gains in intraday trade on Friday. The stock of the Pune-based automotive manufacturing company has been losing for the last two days and has fallen 1.85 percent in the period.

The Board of Directors of Bajaj Auto is likely to discuss the share buyback proposal during its meeting on June 27 at its office in Pune, people in the know of the matter said.

The board on June 14 had decided to defer the share buyback plan that was brought before it for consideration. A buyback is when a company buys its own outstanding shares to reduce the number of shares available in the open market.

The company's board of directors on Tuesday had decided that "further deliberations are required in order to make a decision on the proposal of buyback, and accordingly deferred the matter," Bajaj Auto said in a regulatory filing on June 14.

This led to UBS Securities reducing its volume estimate on weak monthly numbers. The brokerage firm on Wednesday cut its target price to Rs 3,800 from Rs 4,000.

In a separate development, Bajaj Auto on June 14 also said that Shekhar Bajaj has tendered his resignation as a non-executive director of the company due to health reasons. The resignation is with effect from June 30, 2022, the company said in a regulatory filing.

Shekhar Bajaj is the chairman and managing director of Bajaj Electricals since 1994.

Deven Choksey of KRChoksey thinks that the fundamentals of Bajaj Auto has remained strong as far as balance sheets and cash is concerned. He also believes that somewhere either the dividend distribution route may be adopted, or maybe a fresh buyback route may be considered. But the cash will come back to investors.

“In my viewpoint, I would like to believe that the company would be distributing cash to investors in whichever form and should that be the situation then there is no need to remain disappointed,” added Choksey.