Bajaj Auto shares extend losses as investors stare at persistent supply chain issues

Bajaj Auto shares remained under pressure for a second straight day on Thursday, as the automobile major's monthly sales numbers failed to excite the Street. Bajaj Auto reported strong monthly sales in the domestic market but its total sales fell short of estimates amid weakness in exports due to a shortage of semiconductors.

The Bajaj Auto stock fell as much as one percent to Rs 3,681.7 apiece on BSE, taking its losses to almost five percent in two back-to-back sessions following the release of its monthly numbers.

Bajaj Auto Executive Director Rakesh Sharma told CNBC-TV18 that the company faced a shortfall of about 40 percent last month due to the shortage of semiconductors. The company will have supply chain issues in the April-June period but plans to see a big scale-up from July.

"The overarching issue which we are facing since March onwards is severe impairment in our semiconductor supply. We faced a shortfall of about 25 percent to our plan in April... In March, there has been a very vigorous effort to broad-base the vendor portfolio of these components," he said.

Bajaj Auto's total sales came in at 2,75,868 units in May, up 1.5 percent on a year-on-year basis, according to a regulatory filing. That was short of Nomura's estimate of 3.1 lakh units.

The auto maker's total sales were also short of pre-pandemic levels. In May 2019, its total sales had stood at 4.19 lakh units.

Sales in the domestic market jumped 84.6 percent on year, but exports fell 22.5 percent.

Market Expert Ajay Bodke told CNBC-TV18 that this is one area in the two-wheeler space where he expects pain to continue. "I would urge investors to be cautious before committing capital in the two-wheeler space; the preference in my opinion should remain with commercial vehicles and passenger vehicles," he said.

Sharma of Bajaj Auto also said volatility in the currency market has impacted the company's international business and its e xports are not insulated from the semiconductor situation. It expects exports to return to two lakh units a month from July, he said.

He also said the company is hopeful of returning to n ormal stock levels from July, and doesn't see any reason to change its guidance.