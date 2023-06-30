This analyst explains why he recommends buy calls on Bajaj Auto, Indian Hotels, Chola Finance and Polycab

Market tech analysts, Mitessh Thakkar, Shrikant Chouhan and F&O analyst Manoj Murlidharan have these recommendations for Friday's trading session.

Technical analysts Mitessh Thakkar of earningwaves.com and Shrikant Chouhan, Kotak Securities along with Manoj Murlidharan, VP Derivatives, Religare Broking share their top stock picks for the day.

From Mitessh Thakkar

Mitessh Thakkar's first buy call of the day is on Bajaj Auto. He recommends this with a stop loss below Rs 4,670 for an upside target of Rs 4,800. Shares have gained more than 3 percent in the last month.

He recommends a buy call on Indian Hotels with a stop loss of Rs 390 for an upside target Rs 410. The stock is up more than 1 percent over the last month.

Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Company is another buy call from Mitessh Thakkar. He recommends this with a stop loss of Rs 1,100 for a target of Rs 1,190. Shares have gained more than 7 percent over the last month.

Lastly, Thakkar recommends a buy call on Polycab India. His recommendation comes with target of Rs 3,700 and a stop loss of Rs 3,575. The stock has gained more than 6 percent in the last month.

From Shrikant Chouhan

Chouhan finds a buying opportunity in HCLTech. He advises traders to keep a stop loss of Rs 1,140 and targets of Rs 1,230-1,240. Shares have gained more than 2 percent over the last month.

HDFC Life is another buy call from Shrikant Chouhan. Stop loss is to be placed at Rs 640 keeping the target of Rs 690-695. The stock has gained more than 10 percent in the last month.

Lastly, Chouhan recommends a buy on Ashok Leyland. He advises a stop loss of Rs 164 and a target of Rs 172. Shares are up more than 14 percent over the last month.

From Manoj Murlidharan

Manoj Murlidharan has a buy call on Sun Pharmaceutical Industries with a stop loss of Rs 990 and price target in the range of Rs 1,060-1,070 on the upside. The stock was up more than 5 percent in the past month.

Additionally, he also has a buy recommendation on Bajaj Auto with a stop loss of Rs 4,680 for an upside target of Rs 4,760.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on CNBCTV18.com are their own and not that of the website or its management. CNBCTV18.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.