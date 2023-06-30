CNBC TV18
This analyst explains why he recommends buy calls on Bajaj Auto, Indian Hotels, Chola Finance and Polycab
By Prashant Nair   | Reema Tendulkar  Jun 30, 2023 9:19:26 AM IST (Published)

Market tech analysts, Mitessh Thakkar, Shrikant Chouhan and F&O analyst Manoj Murlidharan have these recommendations for Friday's trading session.

Technical analysts Mitessh Thakkar of earningwaves.com and Shrikant Chouhan, Kotak Securities along with Manoj Murlidharan, VP Derivatives, Religare Broking share their top stock picks for the day.

From Mitessh Thakkar
Mitessh Thakkar's first buy call of the day is on Bajaj Auto. He recommends this with a stop loss below Rs 4,670 for an upside target of Rs 4,800. Shares have gained more than 3 percent in the last month.
He recommends a buy call on Indian Hotels with a stop loss of Rs 390 for an upside target Rs 410. The stock is up more than 1 percent over the last month.
