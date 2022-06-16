The Board of Directors of Bajaj Auto is likely to discuss the share buyback proposal during its meeting on June 27 at its office in Pune, people in the know of the matter said.

The board on June 14 had decided to defer the share buyback plan that was brought before it for consideration. A buyback is when a company buys its own outstanding shares to reduce the number of shares available in the open market.

The company's board of directors on Tuesday had decided that "f urther deliberations are required in order to take a decision on the proposal of buyback, and accordingly deferred the matter," Bajaj Auto said in a regulatory filing on June 14.

"The Board remains committed to looking at different ways of returning surplus cash to its shareholders. In the course of today's (June 14) deliberations, the Board asked for some more dimensions of the buyback to be explored," the automobile major had said in its regulatory filing.

The company today issued a notice regarding the June 27 meeting, and it added that the details and agenda for the meeting would follow in due course.

Shares of Bajaj Auto ended at Rs 3,650, up by Rs 46.05, or 1.25 percent on the BSE.