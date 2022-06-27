Two-wheeler major Bajaj Auto Ltd informed the stock exchanges on Monday that the company has approved buyback of shares worth up to Rs 2,500 crores. The company intends to buyback 54.35 lakh shares or 1.88 percent of the paid up share capital via open market at Rs 4,600 per share.

Shares of Bajaj Auto touched an intraday high of 3.69 percent at Rs 3953.5 on the BSE. The stock has been gaining for the last three days and has risen 5.63 percent in the period. Year-to-date, the stock has gained 19 percent.

Bajaj Auto has announced buy back of shares after more than two decades. The Rs 4,600 buyback price is a steep 20.64 percent premium to Friday’s closing price of Rs 3,812.80.

Earlier on June 14, the company's board decided to defer the share buyback plan that was brought before it for consideration.

“We wish to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Monday, 27 June 2022, inter-alia to further deliberate on the proposal for buyback of fully paid-up equity shares of the Company in accordance with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Buyback of Securities) Regulations, 2018," Bajaj Auto informed in an exchange filing last week.

Also read:

What is share buyback?

In a share buyback, a company buys its own outstanding shares in order to reduce the number of shares available for sale in the open market. This can be a tax-efficient way to return money to shareholders. The buyback of shares reduces the number of shares in circulation, which increases the value of the shares and the earnings per share (EPS).

Also read: Bajaj Auto shares extend losses as investors stare at persistent supply chain issues

The company has already announced the distribution of dividends to its investors at Rs 140 per share for the financial year 2021-22.

“In line with the company’s Dividend Distribution Policy, the Board of Directors has approved/recommended a dividend at the rate of Rs. 140 per share (1400 per cent) of the face value of Rs 10 each on equity shares for the financial year ended March 31. The said dividend, if declared by the shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting, will be credited/dispatched on or around July 30," Bajaj Auto notified about dividend payment.

Catch the latest market updates with CNBCTV18.com's blog