Bain Capital offers 7.9 crore L&T Finance shares in block trade

By CNBCTV18.com Aug 2, 2023 7:14:41 PM IST (Published)

Bain Capital, a global investment firm, on Wednesday (August 2) has put up 7.9 crore shares of L&T Finance Holdings Ltd for sale in a block trade on Thursday (August 3).
The company aims to raise $123 million through this offering, with the floor price set at Rs 128.1 per share.
