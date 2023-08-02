Bain Capital offers 7.9 crore L&T Finance shares in block trade

1 Min Read
The company aims to raise $123 million through this offering, with the floor price set at Rs 128.1 per share.
Bain Capital, a global investment firm, on Wednesday (August 2) has put up 7.9 crore shares of L&T Finance Holdings Ltd for sale in a block trade on Thursday (August 3).
The company aims to raise $123 million through this offering, with the floor price set at Rs 128.1 per share.
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!
Recommended ArticlesView All
50 Years of Hip Hop | Here's all about this global 'phenomenon', its enduring impact on pop culture, India's love affair and more
Aug 2, 2023 IST4 Min Read
Exclusive | The changes in the new Digital Personal Data Protection Bill 2023, explained
Aug 2, 2023 IST4 Min Read
Who is Sudhansh Pant, the new Union Health Secretary
Aug 2, 2023 IST2 Min Read
Loan restructuring vs loan refinancing: Which should you opt and when
Aug 2, 2023 IST3 Min Read