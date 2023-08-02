CNBC TV18
Bain Capital offers 7.9 crore L&T Finance shares in block trade

The company aims to raise $123 million through this offering, with the floor price set at Rs 128.1 per share.

Bain Capital, a global investment firm, on Wednesday (August 2) has put up 7.9 crore shares of L&T Finance Holdings Ltd for sale in a block trade on Thursday (August 3).
The company aims to raise $123 million through this offering, with the floor price set at Rs 128.1 per share.
