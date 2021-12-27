Backstory: The US-64 crisis and how the government bailed out UTI investors

In 1963, in an effort to kick start the country’s mutual funds industry, the Unit Trust of India (UTI) was established by an Act of Parliament. It would be another 24 years before it would be joined by other mutual funds set up by public sector banks, the Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) as well as the General Insurance Corporation of India (GIC).

UTI used the 24 year head start to build a large base of investors with assets under management of Rs 6,700 crore by 1988 when other funds got permission to join the party. Initially functioning under the regulatory control of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) its very first scheme was Unit Scheme 1964 (US-64 ) which soon became one of the most popular savings schemes in the country because it rewarded its unit holders with generous dividends.

That would have been just fine if these were backed by matching income from the scheme.

As it turned out, this wasn't so and in fact UTI had for years been selling and repurchasing the units at prices fixed arbitrarily by its management rather than on the basis of the actual value of the underlying assets.

As former Sebi chairman UK Sinha wrote in his book Going Public: My Time at Sebi, the management even tinkered with the accounting policies to manage the abnormally high dividends: "The basic principle of distributing a dividend is to utilise the surplus made during the year. Upon changing the accounting policy, the surplus and reserves began to be utilised year after year."

It was too good to last. In early 2001, when the Ketan Parekh scam hit the markets leading to a huge decline in stock prices, mutual funds too suffered the consequences. With unit holders falling over each other to encash their holdings, US-64 came under severe redemption pressure. What emerged was a huge shortfall between what UTI owed to its shareholders and the mark-to-market value of the portfolio. Against a face value of Rs 10, the actual value of a unit was down to Rs 6. It was evident that UTI was close to a collapse, one that would jeopardize the savings of nearly 20 million mostly middle class Indians who had invested in the scheme under the mistaken impression that it was backed by the government.

Pushed to the wall, the UTI management took the unprecedented decision to place all redemptions on hold for the next six months. The result was panic and massive unrest among the investors.

Finally in September 2002, a Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs cleared a Rs 14,561 crore bailout package for the stricken company. The then finance minister Jaswant Singh firmly announced “We will honour all our commitment in UTI.” It was a vote of confidence in UTI and a guarantee to investors.

The package envisaged breaking it up into two parts, one of which would house the stressed assets whose value had fallen way below the quoted price, and the other, to house the healthy assets which could be managed profitably. All the unit holders were given the option to redeem their units at par either for cash or convert them to six-year tax-free, interest-bearing bonds.

The UTI debacle had an unusual end. With the markets rising, over the next six years the companies managing the residual portfolios paid back all their dues to the government and when the bonds finally came up for redemption in May 2008, the government ended up with decent profits on the whole deal.