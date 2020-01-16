Back in the game! Broader markets outperform in 2020; 35 BSE500 stocks rally over 20%
Updated : January 16, 2020 02:49 PM IST
Starting 2020, even small and midcaps, which underperformed in 2019, have constantly risen more than the benchmarks.
The S&P BSE Sensex has rallied 1.5 percent in 2020 compared to nearly 7 percent surge in the S&P BSE Smallcap index.
In the BSE500 index, 398 out of 500 stocks have given positive returns for 2020, while only 102 stocks fell.
