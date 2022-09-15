By Nishtha Pandey

Mini Currently, Patanjali Foods is the only group company that is listed on the stock market.

Yoga expert and entrepreneur Baba Ramdev will announce IPO plans for five of his Patanjali group companies at a press conference on Friday, September 16. Ramdev intends to launch five new initial public offers over the next five years.

In a press release, Patanjali said, "We are pleased to inform you that Swami Ramdev Ji Maharaj will address an important press conference on 16th September 2022 in New Delhi."

Ramdev also plans "to expose conspiracies and efforts of rumour-mongers who spread false facts & figures with vested motives to disparage Patanjali and its Swadeshi Movement in the direction of stronger and healthier India” at the press meet, as per the release.

Also read: Patanjali Foods says edible oil sales will grow as prices decline

It added that Ramdev will outline Patanjali’s ‘Vision & Mission 2027,’ detailing the group’s five major goals over the next five years with an eye on making India self-reliant.

Currently, Patanjali Foods is the only group company that is listed on the stock market. However, the IPO of this company did not come under the leadership of Ramdev. Instead, the company, listed as Ruchi Soya, was bought by Patanjali Ayurved in 2019 for Rs 4,350 crore under a resolution process.

According to Patanjali's financial report for the 2022, the company's revenue grew to Rs 10.664.46 crore compared to the previous fiscal revenue of Rs 9,810.74 crore. Net profit, however, fell marginally to Rs 740.38 crore from Rs 745.03 crore in FY22.