    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    Live TV

    Home

    Latest News
    Featured

    Live TV

    Market Live
    Minis
    Podcasts

    CNBC-TV18 Specials

    Photos
    CNBC-TV18 Binge
    Storyboard

    Sections

    Homemarket News

    Baba Ramdev plans to announce IPOs of 5 Patanjali group companies tomorrow

    Baba Ramdev plans to announce IPOs of 5 Patanjali group companies tomorrow

    Baba Ramdev plans to announce IPOs of 5 Patanjali group companies tomorrow
    Read Time
    2 Min(s) Read
    Profile image

    By Nishtha Pandey   IST (Updated)

    Mini

    Currently, Patanjali Foods is the only group company that is listed on the stock market.

    Yoga expert and entrepreneur Baba Ramdev will announce IPO plans for five of his Patanjali group companies at a press conference on Friday, September 16. Ramdev intends to launch five new initial public offers over the next five years. 

    In a press release, Patanjali said, "We are pleased to inform you that Swami Ramdev Ji Maharaj will address an important press conference on 16th September 2022 in New Delhi."

    Ramdev also plans "to expose conspiracies and efforts of rumour-mongers who spread false facts & figures with vested motives to disparage Patanjali and its Swadeshi Movement in the direction of stronger and healthier India” at the press meet, as per the release.

    Also read: Patanjali Foods says edible oil sales will grow as prices decline

    It added that Ramdev will outline Patanjali’s ‘Vision & Mission 2027,’ detailing the group’s five major goals over the next five years with an eye on making India self-reliant.

    Also read: Patanjali Foods shares scale 52-week high as brokerage sees strong profitability ahead

    Currently, Patanjali Foods is the only group company that is listed on the stock market. However, the IPO of this company did not come under the leadership of Ramdev. Instead, the company, listed as Ruchi Soya, was bought by Patanjali Ayurved in 2019 for Rs 4,350 crore under a resolution process.

    According to Patanjali's financial report for the 2022, the company's revenue grew to Rs 10.664.46 crore compared to the previous fiscal revenue of Rs 9,810.74 crore. Net profit, however, fell marginally to Rs 740.38 crore from Rs 745.03 crore in FY22.

    Catch latest market updates with CNBCTV18.com's blog

    (Edited by : Shoma Bhattacharjee)
    First Published:  IST
    Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

    Tags

    Baba RamdevPatanjaliPatanjali Ayurved

    Next Article

    Equity market gives a window on opportunity for transactions, REITs & INVITs see deal action: Experts

    arrow down

      Shows

      View All

      Most Read

      Market Movers

      View All
      Top GainersTop Losers
      CurrencyCommodities
      CompanyPriceChng%Chng