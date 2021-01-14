  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Market
Market

Axis Securities sees Nifty breaching 16,000-mark in 2021; lists top picks

Updated : January 14, 2021 01:22 PM IST

Brokerage house Axis Securities believes that the liquidity-driven bull market of 2020 is now headed towards the bubble phase in 2021.
While corrections are inevitable, the brokerage sees Nifty scaling new highs of over the 16,000-mark in 2020.
Axis Securities sees Nifty breaching 16,000-mark in 2021; lists top picks

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply

You May Also Like

December wholesale inflation slows to 1.22%

December wholesale inflation slows to 1.22%

COVID-19 norms drive astronomical surge in US air fare, says report

COVID-19 norms drive astronomical surge in US air fare, says report

Shalimar Paints turns green; targets Rs 1,000 crore topline in next 3 years

Shalimar Paints turns green; targets Rs 1,000 crore topline in next 3 years

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV

recommended for you

Advertisement