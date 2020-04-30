  • SENSEX
Axis Securities rejigs portfolio: Reduces weight in banking stocks, increases RIL weightage to 10%

Updated : April 30, 2020 09:31 PM IST

Axis Securities reduced weightage in the banking and financial to 28 percent from 36 percent earlier.
Meanwhile, weight of Reliance Industries stands at 10 percent in its portfolio from 7 percent earlier.
Axis Securities is 'overweight' on telecom, utilities, and pharma space; 'equal-weight' on IT and 'underweight' on staples.
