Axis Securities raise Nifty target to 17,200 for December 2021; lists top picks

Brokerage house Axis Securities raised December 2021 Nifty50 target to 17,200, indicating a 7 percent upside on the back of strong December-quarter earnings, solid structural trends, continued FII inflows and positive market sentiment. This comes after brokerages Goldman Sachs and Prabhudas Lilldher also increased their 2021 targets for the NSE benchmark.

The earnings for Q3FY21 were very robust with 38 out of the 50 Nifty companies beating consensus expectations. The brokerage also raised their FY21/22 earnings forecast by 9 percent/8 percent respectively. They have also upgraded the FY23 earnings forecast by 7 percent.

It further noted that the earnings upgrade for FY21/22 indicates that the bulk of the upgrades have come from core sectors which include a 50 percent earnings upgrade for the metals sector for FY21. BFSI has also seen double-digit upgrades and so has the cement sector, it added.

The Q3FY21 GDP grew by 0.4 percent YoY after registering two consecutive quarters of sharp decline. Further, the brokerage expects inflation to remain in the 4 percent zone for 2021 which means that RBI’s accommodative policy stance will continue and support economic growth. Moreover, the corporate earnings are seeing strong traction with BFSI’s share in earnings rising over the next two years which is a significant positive, it added.

outperformed all the other styles in the last one year by a significant margin but growth has started to catch up. It believes both Value and Growth will outperform the market in the next 12 months. It also finds that Value is seeing tremendous traction in the beaten-down sectors.

The brokerage lists its top picks: ICICI Bank, Manappuram Finance, Canfin Homes, Federal Bank, Bharti Airtel, HCL Tech, Tech Mahindra, Varun Beverages, Relaxo Footwears, Amber Enterprises, NOCIL, Endurance Technologies, Steel Strip Wheels, Lupin, and JK Lakshmi Cement

The month of February was a roller coaster ride for the Indian markets with the first trading day of the month seeing a 5 percent rise in benchmark Nifty Index (Union Budget Rally) and the last day seeing a correction of around 4 percent.