Axis Securities raise Nifty target to 17,200 for December 2021; lists top picks Updated : March 03, 2021 03:10 PM IST Brokerage house Axis Securities raised December 2021 Nifty50 target to 17,200, indicating a 7 percent upside. This comes after brokerages Goldman Sachs and Prabhudas Lilldher also increased their 2021 targets for the benchmark. The earnings for Q3FY21 were very robust with 38 out of the 50 Nifty companies beating consensus expectations. Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply