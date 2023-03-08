Axis Bank's Neeraj Gambhir likely to be the next CEO of Axis Mutual Fund: Exclusive

The management of Axis Mutual Fund is set for an overhaul following the recent cases of insider trading with Neeraj Gambhir likely to be appointed as the new Chief Executive Officer, sources with knowledge of the mater told CNBC-TV18.

Neeraj Gambhir is currently the Group Executive, Treasury, Markets & Wholesale Banking Products at Axis Bank.

This comes a few days after reports of Ashish Gupta joining the company as its Chief Investment Officer.

With over 25 years of experience in the financial services industry, Gambhir has earlier been Managing Director and Head of Fixed Income at Nomura India, Managing Director at Lehman Brothers India and was also the Senior General Manager and Global head of Structured Finance & Balance Sheet Management at ICICI Bank.

The Securities and Exchange Board of India has also ordered the attachment of Rs 30.5 crore in front-running profits earned by the entities.

Joshi, along with the "arranger" and "enabler" entities, traded in different securities between September 2021 and March 2022 before placing orders on behalf of the mutual fund, as per SEBI.

In response to CNBC-TV18's query, Axis Bank denied the report of Gambhir's appointment as CEO. A comment from Axis Mutual Fund is still awaited.