Finance
Axis Mutual Fund launches Axis Money Market Fund, NFO closes on August 1
Updated : July 26, 2019 02:32 PM IST
Axis Mutual Fund, one of the leading asset management companies announced the launch of their new fund- Axis Money Market Fund. The NFO open date is July 26, 2019 to August 1, 2019.
The minimum application amount for this fund is Rs. 5,000 and in multiples of Re. 1/- thereafter. The fund offers a direct and regular plan, both with growth and dividend options.
Also, the fund will be managed by Mr. Devang Shah, Deputy Head – Fixed Income and Mr. Aditya Pagaria, Fund Manager – Fixed Income
