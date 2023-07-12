The progress of the integration with Citi from an HR-related and operating expenses-related perspective, along with pressure on NIM, would be the key monitorable for this fiscal FY24, as per Kotak.

Citbank India's consumer business acquisition by Axis Bank, India's fourth-biggest private-sector lender by market value, had a big impact on its earnings for the previous financial year 2022-23 (FY23). The acquisition charge took away most of the gains that came on account of net interest margin (NIM) expansion (30 basis points year-on-year) and lower credit costs (60 basis points), according to a research note by Kotak Institutional Equities.

The progress of the integration with Citi from an HR-related and operating expenses-related perspective, along with pressure on NIM, would be the key monitorable for this fiscal FY24, Kotak noted.

However, analysts at Kotak said that the full impact of Citi's acquisition would be reflected in FY2024. "Overall, we should not see any major surprises for the bank for FY2024-25," the brokerage said.