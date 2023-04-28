Breaking News
Sensex, Nifty 50 off highs, Adani twins, Wipro top gainers
Axis Bank shares: Why analysts see 28% upside in the bank stock despite Q4 loss

Shares of Axis Bank were trading lower today after the private sector lender reported a loss of Rs 5,728.42 crore in the March (Q4FY23) quarter on account of the acquisition of Citibank India's consumer business

Private sector lender Axis Bank reported a one-time loss from accounting for its merger with Citi Bank's India consumer business, ex of which it delivered a beat, led by strong loan growth, healthy fee income and lower credit costs. Net interest margin (NIM) moderated marginally on account of excess liquidity on the balance sheet and catch-up in funding costs following accelerated deposit mobilisation.

That said, Axis Bank's loan-to-deposit ratio of 89 percent continues to remain high and domestic brokerage HDFC Securities believes the lender will have to further accelerate efforts to match its targeted loan growth (management has guided for loan growth of 400-600 basis points above industry), which is likely to impede medium-term NIMs.
The brokerage has tweaked its FY24/FY25E earnings estimates by +3 percent each to adjust for normalised credit costs and higher opex on continued investments in growth. It is maintaining a 'Buy' rating on the stock with a revised SOTP-based target price of Rs 1,130 per share.
