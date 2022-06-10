Axis Bank shares up after Morgan Stanley maintains overweight call over robust asset quality

Shares of private lender Axis Bank were in focus on Friday after global brokerage firm Morgan Stanley maintained its 'overweight' rating on the back of the lender's robust asset quality, improved balance sheet and revenue granularity.

The brokerage firm has a target price of Rs 910 on Axis Bank's shares, an upside of 38 percent from its current market price. According to Morgan Stanley, tech investments have improved, leading to accelerated growth.

"Axis Bank's stock has been volatile, but this should change," Morgan Stanley said, adding that the valuations are attractive at current levels.

Shares of Axis Bank fell 1 percent in morning trade. The stock made a U-turn in mid-day trading. At 12:30 pm, it was trading at Rs 661.50, up 0.35 points, or 0.05 percent higher.

The stock has been gaining for the past two days and has risen 0.61 percent in the period.

Market share in credit cards

According to data from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), Axis Bank — the fourth-largest player in the credit card space — added the highest number of net credit cards at 433,966, followed by HDFC Bank with 263,864, SBI Cards with 245,133, and ICICI Bank with 205,360.

Upward momentum in issuing credit cards continued for the 10th month in a row for Axis Bank. The other three of the top four issuers, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank and SBI Card, issued lesser credit cards for the fourth month in a row.

The Citibank push

In March, Axis Bank announced the acquisition of Citibank’s consumer business in India for Rs 12,325 crore ($1.6 billion). The consumer business comprises credit cards, retail banking, and wealth management divisions and is expected to boost Axis Bank's might in the market.

The deal is expected to close within a year, although the entire integration process might take another 9-12 months after regulatory approvals.

Axis Bank has also hiked service charges for its salary and savings account holders. The bank has said in a notification that “the tariff structure for savings/salary accounts is being revised from June and July, respectively."