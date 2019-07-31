Market
Axis Bank shares slump 7% after Q1 results: should you buy or sell stock?
Updated : July 31, 2019 10:43 AM IST
Shares of Axis Bank fell nearly 7 percent after the private lender reported higher provisioning and slippages in the June quarter (Q1FY20).
The bank's profit rose 95 percent year-on-year to Rs 1,370 crore, despite a decline in asset quality.
Brokerages remained positive on the stock but reduced their target price on weaker asset quality in Q1.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morningYOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more