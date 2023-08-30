Axis Bank shares hit record high, can reach Rs 1,200 mark, says Jefferies. Here's why

Shares of Axis Bank, India's third-largest private sector bank, climbed up to 2 percent to hit an all-time high of Rs 998 in Wednesday's trade, a day after brokerage firm Jefferies said the lender has the potential to reach Rs 1,200 mark over the next 12 months.

Share Market Live NSE

In a note, Jefferies said Axis Bank is an attractive pick among banking stocks since it is confident of 18 percent sustainable return on equity (ROE) and the management believes that focus on improvement in funding profile will reduce volatility as well as improve net interest margins.

The foreign brokerage advised clients to 'Buy' the shares with a price target of Rs 1,200. "We rate Axis among our top picks in financial sector, with a buy rating and Rs 1,200 price target," it said.

At 11.48 am today, the scrip was trading 1.43 percent higher at Rs 994.75 on the NSE. Axis Bank shares have gained 6 percent so far this year and are up nearly 32 percent in the last one year.

Technically, the 14-day relative strength index (RSI) of the counter stood at 60.2, indicating it's neither oversold nor overbought. The banking stock has a one-year beta of 1, indicating average volatility during the period. The stock is trading higher than the 5 day, 20 day, 50 day, 100 day, 150 day and 200 day moving averages.

Jefferies hosted CEO of Axis Bank for investor meetings in the US, and released a report based on the discussions.

"One of the key areas of focus for the bank is improvement in funding mix through increase in share of retail deposits (term and savings deposits) to be in line with best-in-class peers: Towards this, there is a broader focus on improved customer experience, reorientation of branch staff, focus on corporate salary accounts and digital banking platforms," it said.

This process can take 18-24 months to play out in terms of improved funding mix and lower cost of funds. Over the past year, rise in share of retail funds has helped reduce outflow rate (now in line with larger banks), which has in turn helped grow loans.

According to Jefferies, Axis Bank's management believes that credit growth for banking can sustain around 12-13 percent levels and that the lender can continue to grow at a 4-5 percentage points higher rate (so 16-19 percent).

"The pricing environment in corporate lending has improved, which allows for greater participation for Axis. Capex cycle is seeing some improvement, but banks and promoters (in general) will remain cautious about pushing capex," the brokerage noted.

Jefferies expects the private sector bank to deliver 16 percent compound annual growth rate (CAGR) in profit over FY23-26, with ROE of 18 percent. "We also believe that most inflation in funding cost has gone through earnings and that improved funding mix can help structurally improve NIM and ROA," it stated.

The global brokerage further pointed out that Axis Bank's valuations at 18 times 12-month forward adjusted PB (price-to-book) is attractive (25 percent discount to ICICI Bank and HDFC Bank) and offers a good entry point.