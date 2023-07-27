The June quarter (Q1FY24) has three months of Citi versus one month in the previous March quarter (Q4FY23). Analysts believe it is important to assess performance ex-Citi.

Shares of Axis Bank, India's fourth-biggest private lender by market value, hit their 52-week high of Rs 990 on the NSE in Thursday's early trade, rising 1.3 percent over the previous closing on a stable June quarter performance along with favourable views from most analysts.

Axis Bank reported a 40 percent year-on-year (YoY) earnings growth , in line, led by 50 percent YoY growth in operating profits. Revenue grew 40 percent YoY with a healthy NII growth at 27 percent YoY. Margins, meanwhile, moderated 12 basis points quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) to 4.1 percent.

Loan growth was healthy at 22 percent YoY and 1.6 percent QoQ, led by growth across major segments. Deposit traction stood tepid at 1 percent QoQ decline. Fresh slippages increased to Rs 3,990 crore, although the overall asset quality remained largely stable. Restructured book was under control at 0.21 percent of customer assets.

Math on ex-Citi numbers not encouraging

The June quarter (Q1FY24) has three months of Citi versus one month in the previous March quarter (Q4FY23). Nuvama believes it is important to assess performance ex-Citi. Axis had made a public disclosure of item-wise income statement of Citi in the March 2022 presentation. Using that as the base, the brokerage calculated that ex-Citi, NII fell 1 percent QoQ; other income slipped 10 percent QoQ. Therefore, standalone numbers appear softer than merged numbers.

"We increase our opex estimates, but also increase trading gains. While our earnings have seen only a marginal cut, we expect sharper cuts to consensus earnings, as Street’s opex is much lower than Q1’s run rate. Quarterly volatility in core earnings for Axis continues, which would cap near-term price performance," according to Nuvama.

Yet, the brokerage believes the franchise has scope to improve and management could take more time to extract maximum value out of Citi. As such, it has retained a 'Buy' rating on a longer-term view.

What analysts say about the stock

Among other brokerages, foreign brokerages JPMorgan and Jefferies are bullish on the banking stock, while back home, Yes Securities, Prabhudas Lilladher, Kotak and Motilal Oswal have also retained a 'Buy' stance.

JPMorgan is bullish on Axis Bank and has given an ‘overweight’ rating and a target price of Rs 1,000 per share. According to the international brokerage house, Axis Bank’s profit after tax (PAT) was 2 percent ahead of estimates driven by lower provisions, core pre-provisioning profit was a miss.

Jefferies has a 'Buy' call on the stock and a target of Rs 1,200. The US-based brokerage said margins held up better than feared, adding that a large part of the cost hike has seeped through. Softer QoQ momentum was on account of asset growth with stable quality. The trends are likely to clear up from Q2, Jefferies noted. Axis is among its top picks given favourable risk-reward.

Yes Securities has recommended a 'Buy' on Axis Bank with a target of Rs 1,300, estimating an upside potential of 33 percent from the current market levels of Rs 977.

According to Motilal, Axis Bank delivered a stable performance in 1QFY24, with earnings driven by higher ‘other income’ even as margins compressed on expected lines. The brokerage reiterated its 'Buy' rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1,150 per share.

Meanwhile, Kotak has a 'Buy' recommendation on the counter, with and unchanged fair value of Rs 1,100, while Prabhudas Lilladher raised its target price to Rs 1,170 from Rs 1,140 earlier.