Axis Bank gains for fourth day; Multiple blocks in PG Electroplast: What kept dealers busy on Monday

Shares of private lender Axis Bank Ltd. ended as the top performer on the Nifty 50 index on Monday, closing 3 percent higher. The stock rose for the fourth straight day, during which it has gained over 7.5 percent.

Sources within the dealing rooms tell CNBC-TV18 that a leading long-only fund has turned an active buyer on the counter recently.

Based on the June quarter shareholding pattern, Government of Singapore, Vanguard, Government Pension Fund Global are some of the leading foreign investors in the bank.

The lender will report its September quarter results on October 20.

Pressure At Higher Levels

According to dealing rooms, flows have been mixed but with a negative bias.

Dealers also suggest that rising crude oil prices, along with a depreciating rupee are some of the key macro concerns in the near-term. Brent crude is back towards the $100 per barrel mark while the rupee hit another record low on Monday.

Besides Axis Bank, here are some other stocks that have been part of the dealing room chatter today:

PG Electroplast: Multiple block deals took place in shares of this electronic manufacturing services provider. Close to 0.5 percent equity exchanged hands in the block deals. The stock ended 4 percent higher and also gained for the fourth straight day. Dealing room sources indicate that a leading domestic PMS has been a buyer within these deals.

L&T: Shares of the infrastructure conglomerate ended 0.8 percent lower in today's session after gaining for three straight days last week. Although the stock ended lower, dealers indicate that it is one of the few largecap names where buying interest is returning from foreign investors. The company has won multiple "significant" orders last week.