This analyst recommends buying Axis Bank and selling JSPL — here’s why

2 Min Read
By CNBC-TV18 Aug 17, 2023 11:04:17 AM IST (Published)

Sacchitanand Uttekar of Tradebulls has these two stock recommendations for today’s trade - buy on Axis Bank and sell on JSPL.

In the dynamic landscape of stock trading, seasoned analysts like Sacchitanand Uttekar of Tradebulls offer insights that can be crucial for investors seeking profitable opportunities. In his latest recommendations, Uttekar suggests a buy position on Axis Bank and a sell position on JSPL (Jindal Steel and Power).

With a keen focus on the banking sector, Uttekar brings attention to Axis Bank, highlighting its recent stability in the range of Rs 930-935. Uttekar recommends considering a long position on Axis Bank due to its promising position in the market.
From a technical standpoint, Uttekar advises setting a stop loss at Rs 932 on a closing basis. He foresees a positive trajectory for Axis Bank, projecting a target move towards Rs 960. Share have declined more than 2 percent in the past month.
Turning his attention to the metals sector, Uttekar raises a red flag on Jindal Steel and Power (JSPL), recommending a short position due to evident downward pressure. He notes a persistent lower top low bottom formation on the 30-minute scale, indicating a bearish trend.
Additionally, a fresh breakdown from an inverted flag pattern underscores the potential for further decline in JSPL's stock price.
To manage risk, Uttekar suggests placing a stop loss around Rs 648 for the short position trade. The pattern target, according to his analysis, is approximately Rs 635. The stock has been relative flat over the past month.
Disclaimer:
 The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on CNBCTV18.com are their own and not that of the website or its management. CNBCTV18.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
