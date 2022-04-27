Axis Bank is in focus ahead of the announcement of its earnings for the fourth quarter of the financial year 2021-22 on Thursday, April 28. The private lender is expected to report strong performance in Q4 with its profit likely to jump by 45 percent in the quarter.

The stock, however, is down nearly 4 percent in the last five sessions as investors are concerned about the rising costs for the lender. It was trading lower by 1.59 percent at Rs 762.85 per share on the BSE in early trade on Wednesday.

Among the key things to watch out for will be the management commentary on outlook with respect to growth and credit cost.

Quarterly net interest margin (NIM) is expected to remain stable or register a marginal decline. The loan growth is seen at 14-15 percent year-on-year.

Analysts predict slippages to decline quarter-on-quarter. CLSA estimates slippages at Rs 3,650 crore as opposed to Rs 4,147 crore in the last quarter.

Axis' NIM for five quarters Axis' NIM for five quarters

Axis Bank is also expected to report an improvement in asset quality. The gross non-performing assets (GNPA) are likely to fall to 2.96 percent from the 3.17 percent in Q3.

CNBC analysts expect a 21 percent growth in net interest income (NII) at Rs 9,142 crore from Rs 7,555 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. The NII could grow 5.7 percent quarter-on-quarter.

The net profit is likely to stand at Rs 3,879.8 crore, a 44.9 percent growth from the Rs 2,677.1 crore reported in the corresponding quarter of the last financial year and a 7.3 percent growth quarter-on-quarter.

In Q3FY22, Axis Bank had outperformed its peers in loan growth – 17.76 percent, quarter-on-quarter and 6.94 percent, year-on year. Year-on-year loan growth was the highest in 15 quarters while quarter-on-quarter loan growth was the highest in 19 quarters.

NII growth of 17.4 percent year-on-year at Rs 8,652.5 crore was the best in five quarters. It was up 9.5 percent quarter-on-quarter.

The deposits saw a 20.35 percent growth year-on-year at Rs 7,71,670.2 crore. The total provisions stood at Rs 1,334.8 crore, down by 71 percent year-on-year and 23.1 percent quarter-on-quarter.