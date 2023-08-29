These analysts recommend buy calls on Axis Bank, Glenmark, Tata Chemicals, Ashok Leyland and HDFC AMC

Technical analysts Mitessh Thakkar of earningwaves.com and Sudarshan Sukhani, along with Manoj Murlidharan, VP-Derivatives, Religare Broking share their top stock picks for the day.

From Mitessh Thakkar

Mitessh Thakkar's first buy call of the day is on Axis Bank. He recommends this with a stop loss below Rs 970-980 for an upside target of Rs 1,015. Shares have gained more than 3 percent in the last month.

He recommends a buy call on Glenmark Pharmaceuticals with a stop loss of Rs 757 for an upside target Rs 790. The stock is down more than 1 percent over the last month.

Among the sell recommendations, Thakkar has one on Dabur India with a stop loss of Rs 560.50 for a downside target of Rs 540. Shares have declined more than 4 percent over the last month.

Tata Chemicals is another buy call from Mitessh Thakkar. His recommendation comes with target of Rs 1,080 and a stop loss of Rs 1,015. The stock has remained flat in the last month.

From Sudarshan Sukhani

Sukhani finds a buying opportunity in Ashok Leyland. He advises traders to keep a stop loss of Rs 183. Shares have gained more than 2 percent over the last month.

Sukhani's only intraday short is on Dabur India. For this he advises a stop loss of Rs 560.

HDFC AMC is another buy call from Sudarshan Sukhani. Stop loss is to be placed at Rs 2,450. The stock has remained flat in the last month.

Lastly, Sukhani recommends a buy on Lupin. He advises a stop loss of Rs 1,060. Shares are up more than 12 percent over the last month.

From Manoj Murlidharan

Manoj Murlidharan has a buy call on Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) with a stop loss of Rs 172 and a price target of Rs 181 on the upside. The stock has remained flat in the past month.

Additionally, he also has a buy recommendation on Cipla with a stop loss of Rs 1,200 and for an upside target of Rs 1,270. Shares are up more than 5 percent over the last month.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on CNBCTV18.com are their own and not that of the website or its management. CNBCTV18.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.