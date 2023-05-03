Lenders to Go First, including Central Bank of India, Bank of Baroda, IDBI Bank and Axis Bank plunged up to 4 percent on Wednesday

Shares of Indian banks including Central Bank Of India, Bank of Baroda, IDBI Bank, and Axis Bank have been reeling under pressure amid concerns over exposure to the Wadia Group-owned Go First. The cash-strapped airline blamed ”faulty” Pratt & Whitney (P&W) engines for the grounding of about half its fleet.

These banks are among the financial creditors whom Go First , which filed for voluntary insolvency resolution proceedings before the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT), Delhi on Tuesday, owes Rs 6,521 crore. The airline's financial difficulties may impact the lenders' ability to recover their loans.

Shares of Central Bank Of India were trading 3.91 percent lower at Rs 29.02 apiece on the BSE, while Bank of Baroda shares were down 2.92 percent at Rs 182.60 in Wednesday's morning deals. Axis Bank and IDBI Bank shares were down 0.72 percent and 0.75 percent, respectively.

The lenders to Go First also include Deutsche Bank. Here are the exposure details -

Central Bank of India has an exposure of Rs 1561.6 crore

Bank of Baroda has an exposure of Rs 1429.82 crore

Axis Bank has an exposure of Rs 30 crore

IDBI Bank has an exposure of Rs 58.58 crore

Deutsche Bank has an exposure of Rs 1320 crore

Go First bankruptcy seen boosting airfares

Analysts believe Go First’s bankruptcy may boost airfares in the country and give other domestic airlines a chance to grab a larger chunk of the market share.

Shares of IndiGo rose by over 8 percent today. "If the suspension is prolonged, other airlines that are adding capacity would look to avail the slots vacated by Go First and grab on to the market share,” analyst at Jefferies said in a note.”

"Indigo is facing a similar problem with P&W engines for some of its fleet but has been able to better maneuver the crisis owing to its much larger fleet size and better negotiations with the vendor,” the note read.

The airline is owned by the Wadia Group, which also runs bread and biscuits maker Britannia Industries and textile firm Bombay Dyeing and Manufacturing Co, whose shares dropped up to 1.5 percent and 5 percent, respectively.

Bombay Burmah Trading, which is also owned by Wadia and has given loans to Go First in the form of inter-corporate deposits, tumbled 10 percent.