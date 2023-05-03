homemarket NewsAxis Bank, BOB, Central Bank: Go First exposure hits bank stocks; shares tumble 4%

Axis Bank, BOB, Central Bank: Go First exposure hits bank stocks; shares tumble 4%

Axis Bank, BOB, Central Bank: Go First exposure hits bank stocks; shares tumble 4%
2 Min(s) Read

By Meghna Sen  May 3, 2023 11:28:37 AM IST (Updated)

Lenders to Go First, including Central Bank of India, Bank of Baroda, IDBI Bank and Axis Bank plunged up to 4 percent on Wednesday

Shares of Indian banks including Central Bank Of India, Bank of Baroda, IDBI Bank, and Axis Bank have been reeling under pressure amid concerns over exposure to the Wadia Group-owned Go First. The cash-strapped airline blamed ”faulty” Pratt & Whitney (P&W) engines for the grounding of about half its fleet.

Recommended Articles

View All
What does Sharad Pawar's resignation mean for NCP and Maharashtra

What does Sharad Pawar's resignation mean for NCP and Maharashtra

May 2, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read

Unethical loan recovery practices in India: Status, rights of borrowers and other questions answered

Unethical loan recovery practices in India: Status, rights of borrowers and other questions answered

May 2, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read

Coach Such: Report suggests cryptocurrency to peak in 2024, but here's whether its winter over or not

Coach Such: Report suggests cryptocurrency to peak in 2024, but here's whether its winter over or not

May 2, 2023 IST7 Min(s) Read

​​Legal Digest: Know what is advance ruling in tax matters and why is it the most conciliatory approach

​​Legal Digest: Know what is advance ruling in tax matters and why is it the most conciliatory approach

May 1, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read


These banks are among the financial creditors whom Go First, which filed for voluntary insolvency resolution proceedings before the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT), Delhi on Tuesday, owes Rs 6,521 crore. The airline's financial difficulties may impact the lenders' ability to recover their loans.
Shares of Central Bank Of India were trading 3.91 percent lower at Rs 29.02 apiece on the BSE, while Bank of Baroda shares were down 2.92 percent at Rs 182.60 in Wednesday's morning deals. Axis Bank and IDBI Bank shares were down 0.72 percent and 0.75 percent, respectively.
The lenders to Go First also include Deutsche Bank. Here are the exposure details -
  • Central Bank of India has an exposure of Rs 1561.6 crore
  • Bank of Baroda has an exposure of Rs 1429.82 crore
  • Axis Bank has an exposure of Rs 30 crore
  • IDBI Bank has an exposure of Rs 58.58 crore
  • Deutsche Bank has an exposure of Rs 1320 crore

    • Go First bankruptcy seen boosting airfares

    Analysts believe Go First’s bankruptcy may boost airfares in the country and give other domestic airlines a chance to grab a larger chunk of the market share.
    Shares of IndiGo rose by over 8 percent today. "If the suspension is prolonged, other airlines that are adding capacity would look to avail the slots vacated by Go First and grab on to the market share,” analyst at Jefferies said in a note.”
    "Indigo is facing a similar problem with P&W engines for some of its fleet but has been able to better maneuver the crisis owing to its much larger fleet size and better negotiations with the vendor,” the note read.
    The airline is owned by the Wadia Group, which also runs bread and biscuits maker Britannia Industries and textile firm Bombay Dyeing and Manufacturing Co, whose shares dropped up to 1.5 percent and 5 percent, respectively.
    Bombay Burmah Trading, which is also owned by Wadia and has given loans to Go First in the form of inter-corporate deposits, tumbled 10 percent.
    First Published: May 3, 2023 11:24 AM IST
    Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

    Tags

    Go First