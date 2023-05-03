Breaking News
Go First CEO Interview | 'Not filing for bankruptcy, but for resolution'
Terms and Conditions

Axis Bank, BOB, Central Bank: Go First exposure hits bank stocks; shares tumble 4%

By Meghna Sen  May 3, 2023 11:28:37 AM IST (Updated)

Lenders to Go First, including Central Bank of India, Bank of Baroda, IDBI Bank and Axis Bank plunged up to 4 percent on Wednesday

Shares of Indian banks including Central Bank Of India, Bank of Baroda, IDBI Bank, and Axis Bank have been reeling under pressure amid concerns over exposure to the Wadia Group-owned Go First. The cash-strapped airline blamed ”faulty” Pratt & Whitney (P&W) engines for the grounding of about half its fleet.

These banks are among the financial creditors whom Go First, which filed for voluntary insolvency resolution proceedings before the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT), Delhi on Tuesday, owes Rs 6,521 crore. The airline's financial difficulties may impact the lenders' ability to recover their loans.
Shares of Central Bank Of India were trading 3.91 percent lower at Rs 29.02 apiece on the BSE, while Bank of Baroda shares were down 2.92 percent at Rs 182.60 in Wednesday's morning deals. Axis Bank and IDBI Bank shares were down 0.72 percent and 0.75 percent, respectively.
