market
Apr 3, 2023 8:35 AM IST

Avalon Technologies IPO opens for subscription today - Here is all you need to know

By Surabhi Sutaria   Apr 3, 2023 8:54 AM IST (Updated)
The company's operating profit for the first eight months of the year has already crossed that of the previous financial year.

Integrated electronic manufacturing company Avalon Technologies' Initial Public Offer (IPO) will open for subscription on April 3, becoming the fifth mainboard IPO of the year.

The Rs 865 crore issue will see the company issue fresh equity worth Rs 320 crore, while the other Rs 545 crore will be through an Offer for Sale.
Ahead of its IPO, the company has raised Rs 389 crore from anchor investors, including Nomura, Goldman Sachs, HDFC Mutual Fund, Nippon Life, Aditya Birla Sun Life MF, among others.
Based on the issue size and price band, the implied market capitalisation of the company would range between Rs 2,725 crore and Rs 2,847 crore.
Through the funds raised, the company aims to use Rs 145 crore in the reduction of debt, while Rs 90 crore will be used in funding working capital requirements.
Promoters and the promoter group currently hold a 70.75 percent stake in the company, which will drop down to 51.24 percent post the IPO.
Avalon Technologies has 12 manufacturing facilities - 10 of which are in India, while the other two are in the US.
Its facility in Georgia contributed nearly 30 percent of overall revenue in financial year 2022. Eight facilities in Tamil Nadu contributed 43 percent of the revenue.
The company focuses on high-value precision engineering products and provides full stack products and suite solutions. Its body of work ranges from designing printed circuit boards to design and assembly of complete electronic systems.
Industrial, Mobility and Clean Energy are the top segments contributing to the overall topline.
On the financial front, the company has reported revenue of Rs 585 crore for the first eight months of the current financial year. It had revenue of Rs 841 crore in financial year 2022 and Rs 690 crore in financial year 2021. The company's operating profit for the first eight months of the year has already crossed that of the previous financial year.
Avalon Technologies Financials
Metric8M FY23FY22FY21FY20
Revenue (` Cr)585841690642
EBITDA (` Cr)68589866
EBITDA Margin (%)12121010
Net Profit (` Cr)34426823
On the valuation front, Avalon is cheaper than most of its peers, trading at 59x financial year 2022 price-to-earnings. This is in comparison to peers like Kaynes Tech, which are trading at a valuation of 107x.
 
(Edited by : Hormaz Fatakia)
First Published: Apr 3, 2023 8:35 AM IST
