English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homemarket NewsAvalon Technologies IPO: Shares debut on Dalal Street at Rs 431 apiece

Avalon Technologies IPO: Shares debut on Dalal Street at Rs 431 apiece

Avalon Technologies IPO: Shares debut on Dalal Street at Rs 431 apiece
Read Time1 Min(s) Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By Asmita Pant  Apr 18, 2023 10:03:05 AM IST (Updated)

The shares listed among the 'B' group of securities as per exchange information. On NSE, Global Surfaces listed flat at Rs 436 apiece against the issue price of Rs 415-436 per share. The stock started its trading journey at Rs 431 apiece on BSE — a 1.15 percent discount to the issue price.

The shares of Chennai-based Avalon Technologies made a weak debut on the stock exchanges NSE and BSE on Tuesday i.e. April 18. The shares listed among the 'B' group of securities as per exchange information. On NSE, Global Surfaces listed flat at Rs 436 apiece against the issue price of Rs 415-436 per share. The stock started its trading journey at Rs 431 apiece on BSE — a 1.15 percent discount to the issue price.

Recommended Articles

View All
Emergency credit scheme for small enterprises — here's why it shouldn't have been closed just like that

Emergency credit scheme for small enterprises — here's why it shouldn't have been closed just like that

Apr 18, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read

Blinkit protests | What delivery riders want from the government and Zomato

Blinkit protests | What delivery riders want from the government and Zomato

Apr 17, 2023 IST6 Min(s) Read

Mind Matters | To the brink and back

Mind Matters | To the brink and back

Apr 17, 2023 IST10 Min(s) Read

Resurging Covid — it's time to reintroduce the aggressive testing, vaccination and behaviour regimen

Resurging Covid — it's time to reintroduce the aggressive testing, vaccination and behaviour regimen

Apr 14, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read


The Rs 865 crore IPO got subscribed 2.34 times. The category for Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) got subscribed 3.77 times, the Retail Individual Investors (RIIs) portion received 0.88 times subscription and non-institutional investors 0.43 times.
Avalon Technologies' IPO comprised both of fresh issuance worth Rs 320 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) worth Rs 545 crore by existing shares. The proceeds from the fresh issue will be used towards debt payment, for working capital requirements and general corporate purposes.
Ahead of the IPO, Avalon Technologies raised Rs 389.25 crore from 24 anchor investors.
Catch latest market updates with CNBC-TV18.com's blog
First Published: Apr 18, 2023 10:02 AM IST
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

IPO

Next Article

Stock Market Live: Sensex, Nifty 50 give up initial gains, Cipla, Sun Pharma, Apollo Hospitals top losers

View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CompanyPriceChng%Chng
X