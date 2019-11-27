#Zee#CSBIPO#Maharashtra
Auto stocks gain as scrappage policy awaits Cabinet approval today

Updated : November 27, 2019 10:22 AM IST

The Nifty Auto index rose 1.5 percent during trade on Wednesday following news that Cabinet nod is awaited for the approval of scrappage policy in today's meeting.
Bharat Forge, Tata Motors, Ashok Leyland, M&M, Maruti Suzuki, and TVS Motor Company were up between 1.5-3 percent.
Union transport minister Nitin Gadkari told CNBC-TV18 that the draft policy is in its final stages and the government is only waiting for a nod from the Cabinet.
