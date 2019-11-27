Auto
Auto stocks gain as scrappage policy awaits Cabinet approval today
Updated : November 27, 2019 10:22 AM IST
The Nifty Auto index rose 1.5 percent during trade on Wednesday following news that Cabinet nod is awaited for the approval of scrappage policy in today's meeting.
Bharat Forge, Tata Motors, Ashok Leyland, M&M, Maruti Suzuki, and TVS Motor Company were up between 1.5-3 percent.
Union transport minister Nitin Gadkari told CNBC-TV18 that the draft policy is in its final stages and the government is only waiting for a nod from the Cabinet.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morningYOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more