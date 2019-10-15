Auto Q2 preview: Double-digit PAT to decline for 6th quarter! This stock to more than double its loss
Updated : October 15, 2019 04:29 PM IST
The September-quarter is expected to be one of the worst quarters for auto sector in a decade with pressure across segments, said Motilal Oswal.
Auto Universe’s PAT is expected to decline 37 percent YoY in 2QFY20 off a weak base – a sixth consecutive quarter of double-digit PAT decline, the report quoted.
Loss of Tata Motors is expected to further fall 164 percent to Rs 1,480 crore versus Rs 559 crore YoY.
