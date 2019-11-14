#SCAyodhaVerdict#TelecomWar#YesBank
Aurobindo Pharma shares tumble 9% after USFDA issues Form 483 for Hyderabad facility

Updated : November 14, 2019 10:13 AM IST

Shares of Aurobindo Pharma tumbled over 9 percent on Thursday after the US drug regulator issued a 'Form 483' to its Hyderabad facility with 14 observations.
The pharma company said that they believe that none of these observations are related to data integrity issues.
Earlier this week, the company also reported its September-quarter numbers.
