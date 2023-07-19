Market tech analysts, Mitessh Thakkar, Sudarshan Sukhani and F&O analyst Rajesh Palviya have these recommendations for Wednesday's trading session.

From Mitessh Thakkar

Mitessh Thakkar's first buy call of the day is on Aurobindo Pharma. He recommends this with a stop loss of Rs 740 for an upside target of Rs 780. Shares have gained more than 12 percent in the last month.

He recommends a buy call on Hindalco with a stop loss of Rs 439.50 for an upside target Rs 458. The stock is up more than 3 percent over the last month.

NALCO is another buy call from Mitessh Thakkar. His recommendation comes with target of Rs 97.50 and a stop loss of Rs 91. The stock has gained more than 9 percent in the last month.

Thakkar has one sell call on Britannia Industries with a stop loss of Rs 5,100 for a downside target of Rs 4,900. Shares have gained more than 1 percent over the last month.

From Sudarshan Sukhani

Sukhani finds a buying opportunity in Bata India. The stock is now consolidating but in this consolidation, it should break on the upside. He advises traders to buy this with a stop loss of Rs 1,640. Shares have gained more than 4 percent over the last month.

Sukhani's only intraday short is on Coal India. The stock has a fairly choppy chart and it has been falling for 6-7 days. For this he advises a stop loss of Rs 232. Shares of Coal India have remained flat over the last month.

Cummins is another buy call from Sudarshan Sukhani. The stock is in a sideways range. Stop loss is to be placed at Rs 1,875. The stock has gained more than 11 percent in the last month.

Lastly, Sukhani recommends a buy on ITC. He advises a stop loss of Rs 465. Shares are up more than 4 percent over the last month.

From Rajesh Palviya

Rajesh Palviya has a buy call on Alkem Laboratories with a stop loss of Rs 3,620 and a price target of Rs 3,750-3,780 on the upside. The stock was up more than 8 percent in the past month.

Additionally, he also has a buy recommendation on Asian Paints with a stop loss of Rs 3,495 and for an upside target of Rs 3,600. Shares are up more than 6 percent over the last month.

Finally, he recommends buy call on Tata Consumer Products with a stop loss of Rs 842 and a target of Rs 890-895. Shares have remained flat in the last month.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on CNBCTV18.com are their own and not that of the website or its management. CNBCTV18.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.