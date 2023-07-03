Tech analyst sees upside in these stocks

Jay Thakkar, Head of Alternate Research at Sharekhan, has identified AU Small Finance Bank and Mahanagar Gas Ltd (MGL) as two stocks with potential upside in the short term. These recommendations are based on Thakkar's analysis of the stocks' technical patterns and market dynamics.

In a recent interview with CNBC-TV18, Jay Thakkar, the Head of Alternate Research at Sharekhan, shared his insights and recommendations for potential investment opportunities in the current market. Thakkar highlighted two stocks that he believes have promising prospects in the short term.

Thakkar's first buy recommendation is AU Small Finance Bank . According to Thakkar, the stock has found solid support at the lower end of the channel, indicating a favorable buying opportunity. Interested investors can consider buying AU Small Finance Bank at the current market price of Rs 758-759. To mitigate risk, a stop loss at Rs 740 is advisable. Thakkar set the target price for AU Small Finance Bank at Rs 780-800, suggesting a potential upside for those who decide to invest.

It is worth noting that AU Small Finance Bank has gained more than 1 percent over the past month, reinforcing Thakkar's positive outlook.

Moving on to the second buy recommendation, Thakkar focused on Mahanagar Gas Ltd (MGL) . He pointed out that MGL has recently experienced a breakout from a sideways consolidation, which is a positive signal for investors. Furthermore, the stock has broken out from a significant triangular pattern, further strengthening its bullish case. Thakkar recommended placing a stop loss at Rs 1,055 while targeting a price range of Rs 1,120-1,140 in the short term.

MGL's shares have witnessed an increase of more than 5 percent over the past month, further supporting Thakkar's positive sentiment.

Thakkar's recommendations are based on his analysis of the market trends and technical patterns exhibited by these stocks. It is important to note that investing in the stock market carries risks, and investors should exercise caution and conduct their own research before making any investment decisions.

Disclaimer:

The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on CNBCTV18.com are their own and not that of the website or its management. CNBCTV18.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.