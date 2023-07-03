Tech analyst sees upside in these stocks

By Mangalam Maloo

Jay Thakkar, Head of Alternate Research at Sharekhan, has identified AU Small Finance Bank and Mahanagar Gas Ltd (MGL) as two stocks with potential upside in the short term. These recommendations are based on Thakkar's analysis of the stocks' technical patterns and market dynamics.

In a recent interview with CNBC-TV18, Jay Thakkar, the Head of Alternate Research at Sharekhan, shared his insights and recommendations for potential investment opportunities in the current market.

Thakkar's first buy recommendation is AU Small Finance Bank . According to Thakkar, the stock has found solid support at the lower end of the channel, indicating a favorable buying opportunity. Interested investors can consider buying AU Small Finance Bank at the current market price of Rs 758-759. To mitigate risk, a stop loss at Rs 740 is advisable. Thakkar set the target price for AU Small Finance Bank at Rs 780-800, suggesting a potential upside for those who decide to invest.