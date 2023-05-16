homemarket NewsAstral market share will grow further, says CFO Hiranand Savlani; stock rallies 10%

Astral market share will grow further, says CFO Hiranand Savlani; stock rallies 10%

By Meghna Sen  May 16, 2023 1:56 PM IST (Updated)
Mini

Hiranand Savlani said Astral is confident of maintaining 17-18 percent margin going ahead. He also said that volume growth should be around 15 to 20 percent in pipes in FY24

market | May 16, 2023 1:22 PM IST
Astral shares jumped nearly 10 percent in trade Tuesday as the adhesive manufacturing company's March quarter profit beats Street estimates. Shares of Astral Ltd have been gaining for the last four sessions. The stock opened at 1,641.05 levels, and went on to hit an intra-day high of Rs 1,739.55 apiece. The stock has gained 34.44 percent in a year and risen 17.22 percent so far in 2023. Market cap of the company stood at Rs 46,235 crore.

ALSO READ: Atul Suri remains bullish on India despite lack of market euphoria, identifies key sectors at lifetime highs
The company's net profit for the March quarter (Q4FY23) spiked about 38 percent year-on-year at Rs 199 crore, thanks to better operational performance. Easing raw material prices and use of low-cost inventories aided EBIDTA margin expansion by 492 basis points on-year to 20.5 percent in Q4FY23.
Margin has always been better for the company in Q4, said Hiranand Savlani, CFO of Astral in conversation with CNBC-TV18 on Tuesday. Savlani said that the company is confident of maintaining 17-18 percent margin going ahead.
On what's driving the company's volume growth, Savlani said: "Overall, the demand scenario in pipe is excellent. Secondly, the company is gaining market share. Thirdly, the company has opened up its East plant."
On FY24 guidance, Savlani also said that volume growth should be around 15 to 20 percent in pipes. "Adhesives and paints should grow more than 20 percent. Will breakeven in sanitaryware and faucetware segment by the year-end," he noted.
The company's topline increased 8 percent on-year to Rs 1,506 crore led by strong performance across its business segments.
"We believe strong volume growth in Astral's plumbing division is attributable to pick up in construction activities, new product launches, expansion in new geographies and a favourable base of last year, which also aided its topline growth," according to domestic brokerage house ICICIdirect.
ALSO READ: 2 Nifty stocks trade ex-dividend today. Do you own?
Astral manufactures plumbing and drainage systems. The company offers plumbing pipes, fittings, insulation tubes, fire sprinklers, water tanks, cable protection, and drainage systems. Astral serves residential and industrial customers in India.
First Published: May 16, 2023 1:22 PM IST
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!
Tags

Recommended Articles

View All

Being Agrarian: El Nino impact—here's how Indian agriculture sector can battle it out

May 16, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read

Legal Digest: Look, a Power of Attorney holder is a service provider and liable to pay GST

May 16, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read

Active vs passive mutual funds: Which is a better investment bet and for whom

May 15, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read

Tax Talks: Here's all you need to know about two key court decisions this month on tax matters

May 15, 2023 IST6 Min(s) Read