Astral market share will grow further, says CFO Hiranand Savlani; stock rallies 10%

Astral shares jumped nearly 10 percent in trade Tuesday as the adhesive manufacturing company's March quarter profit beats Street estimates. Shares of Astral Ltd have been gaining for the last four sessions. The stock opened at 1,641.05 levels, and went on to hit an intra-day high of Rs 1,739.55 apiece. The stock has gained 34.44 percent in a year and risen 17.22 percent so far in 2023. Market cap of the company stood at Rs 46,235 crore.

The company's net profit for the March quarter (Q4FY23) spiked about 38 percent year-on-year at Rs 199 crore, thanks to better operational performance. Easing raw material prices and use of low-cost inventories aided EBIDTA margin expansion by 492 basis points on-year to 20.5 percent in Q4FY23.

Margin has always been better for the company in Q4, said Hiranand Savlani, CFO of Astral in conversation with CNBC-TV18 on Tuesday. Savlani said that the company is confident of maintaining 17-18 percent margin going ahead.

On what's driving the company's volume growth, Savlani said: "Overall, the demand scenario in pipe is excellent. Secondly, the company is gaining market share. Thirdly, the company has opened up its East plant."

On FY24 guidance, Savlani also said that volume growth should be around 15 to 20 percent in pipes. "Adhesives and paints should grow more than 20 percent. Will breakeven in sanitaryware and faucetware segment by the year-end," he noted.

The company's topline increased 8 percent on-year to Rs 1,506 crore led by strong performance across its business segments.

"We believe strong volume growth in Astral's plumbing division is attributable to pick up in construction activities, new product launches, expansion in new geographies and a favourable base of last year, which also aided its topline growth," according to domestic brokerage house ICICIdirect.

Astral manufactures plumbing and drainage systems. The company offers plumbing pipes, fittings, insulation tubes, fire sprinklers, water tanks, cable protection, and drainage systems. Astral serves residential and industrial customers in India.