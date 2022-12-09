Astra Microwave approves fund raising worth Rs 400 crore; announces board rejig

The company's managing director and joint managing director have been re-appointed for a period of four and five years respectively.

Astra Microwave Products Ltd.'s board of directors approved a fund raising proposal to the tune of Rs 400 crore at a meeting on Friday.

The fund raising will be done through different modes like the issuance of equity shares, global depository and American Depository Receipts (GDRs & ADRs) and Non-Convertible Debentures (NCDs).

The board also appointed Avinash Chander as an independent director for a term of five years while the term of Managing Director S Gurunatha Reddy has been extended for another four years effective April 30, 2023. Reddy will remain Managing Director until April 29, 2027.

Joint Managing Director MV Reddy has also been re-appointed for a five-year period starting April 2023 until April 2028.

Non-executive Director Atim Kabra was appointed as whole-time director starting January 1, 2023 until December 31, 2027.

All of the above appointments are subject to the approval of Astra Microwave's shareholders.

For the September quarter, the electric components manufacturer reported a 3 percent drop in sales. However, its net profit surged to Rs 20.5 crore from Rs 3.3 crore during the same period last year.