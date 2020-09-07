  • SENSEX
Asset diversification in times of volatility: Here's what Axis Securities' recommends

Updated : September 07, 2020 02:39 PM IST

The brokerage notes that six times in the last 10 years, the multi-asset portfolio have given better returns than just equity portfolios.
The brokerage continues to be overweight on Gold and recommended to add more in dips.
Value continues to outperform but traction building in growth and quality and stock picking is the key, it stated.
