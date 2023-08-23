Assessing market highs | The mid cap index and PE multiples

The mid-cap index is soaring to new heights, reaching an all-time high that has investors both excited and cautious. While the index's impressive performance might suggest that it's at an astronomical level, it's crucial to consider this in the context of earnings and where prices stand relative to earnings. The simplest way to gauge this relationship is by examining the Price-to-Earnings (PE) multiples for the entire index.

According to Bloomberg data, the one-year forward PE multiple for the mid-cap index currently stands at 23.4 times. To gain valuable insights, let's take a closer look at the previous instances when the mid-cap index reached significant highs.

The most recent peak occurred in October 2021, coinciding with a broader market peak. In that period, the PE multiple for the mid-cap index was a lofty 33.5 times. Following this peak, the market entered a prolonged phase of consolidation, lasting for approximately 17-18 months, during which it shed a considerable amount of value. It wasn't until April 2023 that the market embarked on its next rally.

Comparing this to the current scenario, where the PE multiple is at 23.4 times, it becomes evident that the market is not as exuberant as it was in October 2021. In fact, the previous high in January 2018 saw a PE multiple of 24.3 times, slightly higher than the present level.

One key takeaway from this analysis is that assessing market highs solely based on absolute values might not provide a comprehensive picture. While individual stock analysis requires a thorough examination of earnings, at an aggregate level, the PE multiple serves as a valuable tool for understanding the relationship between stock prices and earnings

It's reassuring to note that the current mid-cap index level is substantially lower than the peak witnessed in 2021 and marginally lower than the 2018 peak. However, this doesn't necessarily imply an impending market correction.

A significant factor contributing to the optimism in the market is the trajectory of earnings. Earnings have not only moved up but have done so quite impressively. This positive trend has been accompanied by healthy forward earnings expectations for this segment of the market.

