Asian stocks open higher after Wall Street rally

Shares in Asia followed Wall Street higher as US economic reports pointed to slowing growth, adding to bets the Federal Reserve is nearing the end of its tightening cycle.

Equities in Japan and Hong Kong stock futures rose, while Australian shares were little changed, partly weighed down by Qantas Airways Ltd, which fell on news of legal action. The S&P 500 advanced for a fourth day Wednesday, extending this week’s gains to 2.5 percent. The tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 has climbed 3.5 percent this week.

The recent stock gains have only partly unwound broad-based losses for August. The S&P 500 is still heading for the worst month since February, while the Nasdaq 100 is set for the largest decline this year. Asian and global stocks are also on pace for the biggest monthly losses since February.

Australian and New Zealand bonds rose after Treasuries made modest gains Wednesday, helped by the weaker-than-expected data. US gross domestic product rose at a 2.1% annualized pace in the second quarter, lower than the government’s previous estimate. An industry gauge of employment showed fewer jobs were added than economists forecast, while a measure of consumer confidence was also softer than expected.

The underwhelming numbers supported predictions for the Fed to ease back on interest-rate hikes. Swap contracts are now pricing in less than a 50% chance of another quarter-point increase this year. The dollar retreated slightly while the yen strengthened.

Bad Is Good

“Investors are reacting with a ‘bad news is good news’ approach, betting that a slowing economy will lead to a less aggressive Federal Reserve,” said Mark Hackett, chief of investment research at Nationwide Funds Group. “This has calmed investors, but adds an element of risk if the pendulum continues to swing, as an earnings recovery is critical for a continued strong market.”

In China, investors are focused on official purchasing managers index data due Thursday that is forecast to show further weakness in manufacturing and slowing growth in services.

Additional signs of official support for the world’s second largest economy emerged on Wednesday. The People’s Bank of China is drafting preliminary policies to give private businesses better access to funding, local media reported.

Elsewhere, Country Garden Holdings Co. signaled it may default on its debt after the embattled Chinese developer posted a record first-half loss of almost $7 billion.

In US corporate news, Apple is testing the use of 3D printers to produce smartwatch components, according to people with knowledge of the matter. US prosecutors are investigated a Tesla Inc. plan to purchase hard-to-get construction materials. Visa Inc. and Mastercard Inc. shares rose on plans to boost the fees charged to retailers.

The price of oil clung to gains in early Asian trading after ending Wednesday with its fifth daily advance. Gold edged higher after a string of gains this week. Bitcoin traded above $27,000.