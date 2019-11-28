#Zee#CSBIPO#Maharashtra
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Market
Market

Asian shares waver, Hong Kong tensions spoil festive mood after upbeat US data

Updated : November 28, 2019 07:01 AM IST

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was little changed in early trade, while Japan's Nikkei flitted in and out of the positive territory.
Australia's S&P/ASX 200 touched a record intraday high in early trade and was up 0.3 percent.
Asian shares waver, Hong Kong tensions spoil festive mood after upbeat US data
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

As December 1 deadline nears, government issues over 70 lakh FASTags

As December 1 deadline nears, government issues over 70 lakh FASTags

Get set to play two new Temple Run games next year, here's what to expect...

Get set to play two new Temple Run games next year, here's what to expect...

FASTag-related business hots up as December 1 deadline nears

FASTag-related business hots up as December 1 deadline nears

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV