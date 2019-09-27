#CorporateTaxCut#EconomicRelief#AutoWoes
Asian shares on track for weekly loss amid mounting US political uncertainties

Updated : September 27, 2019 07:14 AM IST

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan slipped 0.09 percent, having fallen 1.4 percent so far this week, while Japan’s Nikkei slid 0.54 percent.
US S&P500 futures lost 0.08 percent in early Asian trading after the index lost 0.24 percent on Thursday.
Oil prices steadied off two-week lows as a Pentagon statement intensified concerns of a Middle East conflict and supply disruptions, although the impeachment inquiry into US President Donald Trump kept risk assets broadly in check.

