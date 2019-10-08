Asian shares inch up in cautious mood over trade, lira stumbles
Updated : October 08, 2019 06:56 AM IST
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was up 0.13 percent while Japan's Nikkei rose 0.53 percent.
On Wall Street, the S&P 500 lost 0.45 percent on Monday, unable to sustain gains made after positive tweets and news headlines about the trade talks.
The lira traded at 5.8375 per dollar, near its weakest level since Sept. 2.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morning
YOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more