TOP NEWS »

#SCAyodhaVerdict#TelecomWar#YesBank
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Market
Market

Asian shares give up gains as Hong Kong chaos hits sentiment

Updated : November 11, 2019 08:20 AM IST

Hong Kong's Hang Seng index led the losses in Asia, down more than 1 percent.
Chinese shares too started lower with the blue-chip CSI300 index down 0.6 percent.
That left MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan down 0.5 percent.
Asian shares give up gains as Hong Kong chaos hits sentiment
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

Centre's proceeds from divestments stand at Rs 12,995 crore against Rs 1.05 lakh crore target

Centre's proceeds from divestments stand at Rs 12,995 crore against Rs 1.05 lakh crore target

Coke to complete $1.7 billion investment in 'Fruit Circular Economy'

Coke to complete $1.7 billion investment in 'Fruit Circular Economy'

Government to import 1 lakh tonnes onion to check price rise

Government to import 1 lakh tonnes onion to check price rise

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV